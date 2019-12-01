|
Marla Roberts Oliveri, 64, of Augusta, died at 10:06 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Mount View Hospital in Las Vegas, Nev. Born Feb. 2, 1955, in Beardstown, Ill., Marla was the daughter of Billy Dean and Alice Viola Taylor Roberts. She married Ambrogio Oliveri in March 2005. He died Nov. 5, 2019. Survivors include her daughters, Lacey and Heather Alexander; two brothers, Michael Roberts of Houston, and Mark Roberts (Linda Gaskill) of Indianapolis; a sister, Marcy (Brad) Hopping of Plymouth, Ill.; an aunt, Daretta Bingham of Macomb; an uncle, Steve Roberts (Peggy) of Dallas City; an aunt, Betty Roberts of Rushville; an aunt, Betty Twaddle of Carthage; a stepsister, Linda (Bob) Bradshaw of Plymouth; four stepbrothers, David (Jenny) Roberts of Fort Payne, Ala., Jim (Rhonda) Roberts of St. Peters, Mo., Bill (Lisa) Roberts of Rushville, Ill., and Richard (Christy) Roberts of, Augusta; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Garrett and Alice Taylor of Beardstown and Willis and Fern Roberts of Rushville; her stepmother, Betty Sue Roberts; several aunts and uncles; a cousin, Karen (Workman) Hymes; and a nephew, Patrick Roberts. Marla attended Rushville and Southeastern schools and was a 1973 graduate of Southeastern High School in Augusta. Besides raising her daughters, her proudest achievement was earning her licensed practical nursing degree at John Wood Community College. There she received many academic honors, while working a full-time job and raising her daughters. She is fondly remembered by the community as a nurse with a great smile and sense of humor, putting patients at ease, at Bowen Family Practice and at Quincy Medical Group. She also worked at local nursing homes, including Sunset Home in Quincy and Golden Good Shepherd. She worked at an Alzheimer's disease facility in Sonora, Calif. While working as a nurse at the Illinois Department of Corrections in Mount Sterling, she received a commendation for saving the life of an inmate. She was a member of Elm Grove United Methodist Church. Marla loved crafting, tatting, crocheting and sewing. She loved vegetable and flower gardening. She was a great cook and had a collection of cookbooks and angels. She loved her fur and feather babies and had many throughout her life. While on the farm, she helped raise many calves and lambs. Marla will be missed by family and friends. A celebration of life will be Sunday, Dec. 15, at Scotts Cemetery, with the Rev Tom Spain officiating. Family will then meet with friends at 2 p.m. at the Plymouth Circle Community Center (formerly Plymouth Methodist Church). Memorials may be sent for her final expenses, or Scotts Cemetery, to: Marcy Hopping at Treasures, 210 Main St., Augusta IL 62311. Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019