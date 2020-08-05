|
Marlene C. Halfpap, 68, of Payson, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 31, 1951, in Quincy, a daughter of Seigfried and Theresa (Wand) Halfpap. Marlene had been a waitress in Quincy and Port St. Lucie, Fla. She loved to tend to her garden and care for her flower beds. She was a crafty and thrifty person who loved to "make, create and fix" with her hands in her own way. She was a talented artist, musician and an adamant motorcyclist. She loved the feeling of freedom. Marlene had a deep love and spent many years caring for animals, especially dogs and birds. She never wanted to leave home without her "fur babies." Marlene was also very proud of her children and especially her grandchildren and spoke of them often. She cared deeply about the legacy left by her parents and longed to pass it down to her own family. She was loved and admired by many for her spunky and witty personality and her ability to always light up a room with laughter. Survivors include her children, Shane Gebo, Kyle Gebo and Amanda (Arron) Wollbrink; grandchildren, Aidan Gebo, Nash Wollbrink and Theo Wollbrink; and siblings, Sue Hunter and Kent (Sharan) Halfpap. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Barbara Halfpap and Danny Halfpap. Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, at the Crossing 929, 929 Monroe, Quincy. Wheelchair access is available in the back of the building from alley parking. Visitors are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marlene's memory may be made to the Quincy Humane Society or a donation to any local food pantry. Planting a flower in her memory would also be appreciated. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020