Marlene Jo Crabtree-Creely, 63, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in St. Louis. She was born Aug. 1, 1955. Marlene was a loyal friend and a loving mother. She enjoyed spending time with her two grandchildren, gardening, drawing and painting, and listening to music. On most warm days you would find her in the garden tending to roses, lilies, allium, dahlias, iris, tulips, peonies and more! Her grandson, Miles, shares her love of running cross-country and track. Her granddaughter, Heidi, shares her talent for art. Her family and friends will always remember her as a kind, fun-loving person. Marlene is survived by her husband, Mike Creely of St. Louis; her oldest daughter, Angie Bruce, her son-in-law, Richard Bruce and granddaughter, Heidi Bruce, all of Springfield, Ill.; her youngest daughter, Leah Dunbar, her son-in-law, John Dunbar and grandson, Miles Dunbar, all of Indianapolis; her sister, Tracy Nolan-Reed and family of Quincy; her brother, Donald Rowsey II and family of Quincy; and her sister, Doreen Mathews and family of California. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald Rowsey I and Margaret McDaniel-Rowsey, of Quincy; and her sister, Christine Ann Boyd of Quincy. SERVICES: There will be no services or visitation. MEMORIALS: Little Flower Catholic School, Springfield, Ill., or Stracks Medical Emergency Fund for stray animals at strayrescue.org/stracks. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.