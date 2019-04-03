QUINCY -- Marsue Ann Wachtel, 71, of Chatham, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully without pain surrounded by her family on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield She was born Oct. 22, 1947, to Carroll "Bud" and Irma Mae (Thurnhoffer) Markey in Keokuk, Iowa. She married John Lawrence Wachtel on April 15, 1972, St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Quincy. He survives. Marsue was a graduate of Warsaw High School and the 1966 class of Quincy School of Practical Nursing. She had worked as a licensed practical nurse at both St. Mary Hospital in Quincy and St. James Hospital in Pontiac. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church in Chatham. In 1986 she was faced with the trials and tribulation of a very rare and terrible disorder. Marsue never let her disorder define her life or her death, and she never let it stop her from living her life to the fullest. The only thing she ever asked for was one more day, and the good Lord answered her request, giving her 33 more years. Among her favorite things to do was spending time with her family and traveling. Her greatest joys in life were watching her children, nieces and grandchildren grow into the beautiful people they are today. She enjoyed writing in her journals, looking at and constantly adding to her photo albums. Marsue had a passion for traveling and traveled to all U.S. states except Alaska. She especially loved her trips to the Northwestern states and the Rocky Mountains. In addition to her husband, John, survivors include three children, Aaron Daniel Wachtel of Sherman, Carol Maureen Wachtel of Chatham and Michael Joseph Wachtel of Littleton, Colo.; grandchildren, Ashley Marie Wachtel; Gavin Michael Carl Wachtel and Braidyn Matthew Gardner; a brother-in-law, Robert Baumann of Blandinsville, Ill.; nieces, Shelly (Emma Morrison) Baumann of Yuma, Ariz., and Donna (David) Lee and children Derek and Alex Lee of Wichita, Kan.; daughters of her heart, Brenda Bart of Chillicothe, Ill., and Meghan Egan of Littleton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irma and Bud Markey; and a sister and best friend, Carolyn JoAnn Baumann. Farewell our love, may you forever be at peace with your Father in heaven. SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Autism Speaks in honor of her grandson, Gavin Michael Carl Wachtel. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary