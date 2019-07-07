Marta J. Janssen, 81, of Camp Point, died at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Golden Good Shepherd Home. Born July 9, 1937, in Macomb, Marta was a daughter of Harold and Rosemary Shepherd Faulkner. She married Norman Janssen on July 24, 1955, in Camp Point. He survives. Marta attended Camp Point schools and graduated from Central High School in 1955. She later obtained an A.A.S. from John Wood Community College in 1994. Mrs. Janssen enjoyed working with people at a variety of jobs as a telephone operator, working at the Stockyard Inn, running the Golden Pool Hall, and working at the LaPrairie post office. She enjoyed working with the volunteers at the Community for Christ Assistance Center in Camp Point as well as the Golden Public Library. She was a former member of the Golden American Legion Auxilary and had served as president and was a member of the Clayton American Legion Auxiliary. In addition to her husband, survivors include two sons, David (Pam) Janssen of LaPrairie and Randy (Beth Twiton) Janssen of LaCrosse, Wis.; three grandsons, Brandon (Tristan), Dustin and Erik Janssen; a great-granddaughter, Brianna Janssen; and her brother, Gary (Nancy) Faulkner of Terre Haute, Ind. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point, with the Rev. Ronald Graham conducting. Burial will follow in Golden Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Community for Christ Assistance Center or Golden Public Library. Online condolences may be left at whig.com and hamiltonfuneralhomes.net. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 7 to July 9, 2019