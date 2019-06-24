PALMYRA, Mo. -- Martha M. Hudson, 82, of Palmyra, Mo., passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra. Martha was born Nov. 6, 1936, in St. Louis, Mo., to George Henry and Bessie M. Fleming Scheveling. She was married to Herman S. Hudson on Nov. 24, 1955, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra, Mo. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2018. Martha worked at the Crown Shoe Factory in Palmyra for several years before becoming a mom and farm wife. She also sold Avon for many years while she raised her family. Martha enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Joseph Alter Society. Survivors include one daughter, Elaine M. Widaman, Palmyra, Mo.; two sons, Everette H. (Heather) Hudson, Palmyra, Mo., and Herman S. (Heather D.) Hudson, II of Winterpark Fla.; several nieces, nephews and extended family; brother, Marty (Betty) Scheveling of Waynesville, N.C.; sister, Margaret (Hank) Lugering of Zellwood, Fla.; grandchildren, Nicole Grindstaff, Eden Etteldorf, Emily Barrick, Elizabeth Gause, Everett "Buddy" (Rhianna) Hudson, Brennan Hudson and Cainnen Hudson; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons George and Joseph Hudson, and sister Ann Bridgeman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra. Father Basil Eruo will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. The Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Michael Hudson, Steve Hudson, Bill Hudson, Andy Hudson, Gilbert Hudson Jr., Dennis Hudson, Dale Hudson and Kenny R. Hudson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Donald Hudson, Rock Hudson, Danny Joe Hudson, Tom Hudson, Robert Hudson, Ronald Hudson, Jim Hudson, Gary Hudson, Larry Hudson, Brad Hudson, Jerry Hudson, Arthur Lee Hudson, Steve Bridgeman and Bill Garner. Memorial contribution may be made to the St. Joseph Alter Society or the James E. Cary Cancer Center. Online condolences and video tribute may be viewed at lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com and online condolences may be left at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 24 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary