Martha "Mert" Viar, 93, of Rockford, formerly of Quincy, passed away at 4:53 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Alpine Fireside Nursing Home in Rockford. Born Feb. 13, 1926, in Quincy, Martha was the daughter of Orville and Ada Worley Wells. She married Francis E. Viar on March 31, 1951, in Madison Park Christian Church in Quincy. He preceded her in death Jan. 11, 2010. Faith and family were Mert's life. She was a charter member of Grandview Church, where she was a very active member and for decades taught Sunday school, vacation Bible school, children's church, sang with the choir, organized luncheons and served on various committees. Mert was still volunteering in the nursery until she moved to Rockford in 2009. She was devoted to her family and cherished the time she shared with them, especially her grandchildren, whom she described as "the apple of her eye." A 1944 graduate of Quincy High School, Mert had been employed at Woolworth's, Quincy Country Club and then as a file clerk at Moorman Manufacturing Co. for 20 years until her retirement. Survivors include two daughters, Doneta Lewis of Rockford and Bobette Platt (Dr. Jay Platt) of Munster, Ind.; five grandchildren, Dr. Brandon Platt (Dr. Danielle Platt), Dr. Blake Platt (Dr. Alyssa Espinera), Brooks Platt, Gina Lewis and Jeremy Lewis; two brothers, Jim Wells (Nancy) of Quincy and Frank Wells (Mary) of Quincy; a sister-in-law, Louise Wells of Quincy; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Francis, Mrs. Viar was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Richard Wells and Donald Wells (Carol). Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Grandview Church with Pastor Dennis Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church. The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers. Memorials may be made to Grandview Church or Alpine Fireside Health Center. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019