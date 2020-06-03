QUINCY -- Martin Sibbing, 90, formerly of Quincy, died at 11 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Timberpoint Health Care Center in Camp Point, Ill. Martin was born July 27, 1929, in O'Fallon, Ill., the son of Lawrence and Letha Pearl Harness Sibbing. Martin was a graduate of Quincy High School and played clarinet in the marching band. He was employed at Litteral Manufacturing Company as a painter for 19 years. He was an experienced woodworker and could build or fix just about anything. His skills were on display at various family homes during the years, especially the knotty pine kitchen he created in his mother's house. Martin was a devoted son and took loving care of his mother during her later years. Survivors include a sister, Charlotte Maddox of Quincy; a brother, Louis Sibbing of Chesterfield, Mo.; nine nieces and nephews, Mark Maddox of Quincy, Debra (John) Morgan of Peoria, Ill., Kim (Bill Brown) Maddox of Cloquet, Minn., Scott (Gaybri) Maddox of Fort Worth, Tex., Nancy (John) Shreve of Overland Park, Kans., Mary (Glenn) Smith of Ballwin, Mo., Lori (Russ) Harmon of Shawnee, Kans., Trudy Wright of Peoria, Ill., and Jay Sibbing of Clinton, Tenn. Martin was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Leonard (Betty) Sibbing; sister-in-law, Betty Sibbing; and niece, Vicky. Private graveside services will be held in New Providence Cemetery in Ursa, Ill. Memorials to Salvation Army Hometown Endowment, Quincy, Ill. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald-Whig from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.