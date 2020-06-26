|
Marty Beaston Jr., 40, loving husband, son, brother and uncle, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Marty was born June 3, 1980, in Quincy, Ill., to Marty and Linda Beaston. He graduated from Quincy Senior High school and moved to Texas, where he met the love of his life, Crystal Earley Beaston. They were married on Feb. 13, 2009, and she survives. Marty worked as a butcher for Kroger in Paris, Texas, and enjoyed spending time with his wife and their two fur babies, Ozzy and Baby. In addition to his wife, Crystal, survivors include her parents, Larry and Vicki Earley, whom Marty loved like his own parents; his father, Marty Beaston; his sister, Kayla Beaston-Smith and her husband, KaRoy Smith; two nephews, Kyle Beaston and Keelan Beaston; two nieces, Amarie Smith and Royce Smith; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Marty was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Beaston; and both of his grandmothers, Marvel Silman and Joann Beaston. Marty will be missed dearly by us all. No funeral services will be held at this time. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 26 to June 28, 2020