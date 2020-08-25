|
Marvin C. Schrieber, 81, of Mount Sterling, Ill., passed away peacefully on Aug. 21, 2020, at Blessing Hospital, in Quincy. He was born on Sept. 15, 1938, to the late Albert and Bertha Schrieber in Brown County, Ill. Marvin attended Washington and Grove schools and graduated from Saint Mary's Academy. He served two years in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Hood Army Base and worked on Army helicopters. He married Elaine Ormond at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mount Sterling on May 8, 1965, and they raised their five children on the family farm near Versailles, Ill. Marvin was a dedicated lifelong farmer, who took careful guardianship of their beautiful family farm and loved to spend time there even after retirement. He loved technology, working on electronics and small engines, and taking things apart to see how they worked. He enjoyed watching Westerns, the Jay Leno show and made the best grilled hamburgers for family cookouts. Marvin was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and served 20 years as a trustee of Elkhorn Township. Marvin is survived by his wife, Elaine Schrieber; five children, Craig Schrieber (Marilyn), Curtis Schrieber (Resmi), Bruce Schrieber (Lisa), Colleen Schrieber (Kyle Kleinschmit), and Mark Schrieber (Evelyn); five grandchildren, Alexis Schrieber, Jack Schrieber, Paul Schrieber, Michael Schrieber and Benjamin Schrieber; step grandchildren, Nathan and Crystal Loughary and AJ Loughary; and four great-grandchildren, Chandler Loughary, Trista Loughary, Trinity Loughary and McKaylee Loughary. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Schrieber and Bertha Ingram Schrieber; his special aunt, "Auntie" Mildred Ingram; and sister, Lillian Schrieber-Link. A private family mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mount Sterling. Burial will follow in the Mount Sterling Catholic Cemetery. An informal visitation without the family present will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or Brown County Against Cancer. The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left online at hendrickerfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
