QUINCY -- Marvin D. Larimore, 90, of Quincy, passed away at 5:35 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. Marvin was born March 20, 1930, in Plainville, Ill., to Omer A. and Lucy May Griggs Larimore. He was previously married to Margaret Corcoran. She preceded him in death on Feb. 13, 1998. He later married Rowena Murfin Bossarte. She survives. Marvin proudly served his country in the United States Army. Professionally, Marvin worked at Packaging Corp., Brower Manufacturing, and Irwin Paper as a machinist. Marvin loved gardening and tending to his apple trees and raspberries. He also enjoyed raising calves, bowling, playing games, and taking bus trips with Rowena. He played on his church softball league and was also a great ping pong player. In addition, Marvin was an avid L.A. Dodgers fan. Above all, faith was very important to Marvin. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. Marvin attended Akers Chapel Church of Christ in Hull, Ill. He was very involved in several functions at his church, serving as a deacon, elder, Sunday School teacher, janitor, and member of many committees over the years. In addition to his wife, Marvin is survived by three children, Peggy Larimore of Camp Point, Ill., Julie Larimore of Quincy, Ill., and Lori Kaufmann (Jim) of Payson, Ill.; two grandchildren, Chris Kaufmann (Meghan) and Jill Cook (Rob); four great-grandchildren, Tucker, Rylee, Carter, and Cora; five step-children, Cherie Ulrich (Mike), Becky Rossiter (Rodney), Susan Worcester, Diane Glas (Glen), and Amy Eddings (Bob); 11 step-grandchildren, Dana Ulrich (friend Jesse Render), Lisa Ulrich (friend Bryan Brogan), Arica Adduci, Tabitha Miller (Neal), Antonio Adduci (Beth Peters), Stephanie Freeman (Ryan), Jeremy Worcester (Kelsey), Hannah Worcester, Rachel Worcester, Kari Sargent (Kenny), and Daniele Wolf (Shawn); six step-great-grandchildren, Dean, Andi, Sidney, Everett, Kaleb, and Harper; one brother, Neil Larimore (Darlene); three sisters, Donna Mibbs, Janet Bingaman (Dan), and Marcia Copher (Ed). Marvin is preceded in death by one infant brother, Gerald Larimore; one grandson, Timothy Kaufmann; one sister, Maxine Sloniger; and two brothers-in-law, Bob Sloniger and Bob Mibbs. A private visitation will be held at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Christian Children's Ranch or to the Illinois Veterans Home (Fort Allen). Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 15 to June 17, 2020