Marvin "Gene" Harlan Sr., 85, of Palmyra passed away at 6:50 a.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra. Due to the restrictions for public gathering caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, the funeral services for Marvin are private. The family wishes to thank all of their friends and family for their love and support at this time. Please feel free to send a card or note to the family directly, or through the funeral home. Marvin was born March 24, 1935, in Hawk Point, Mo., to Frank and Emma Cavott Harlan. He was married to Phyllis Thomas on July 10, 1954 in Hannibal, Mo. She survives. Other survivors include his children Cynthia McDowell of Palmyra, Marvin "Butch" (Dee) Harlan of Taylor, Mo., and Judy (Kevin) Herring of Silex, Mo.; sister Imogene Rosey of Quincy, Ill.; sister in-law, Betty Harlan of Moline, Ill., Margaret Harlan of Warrenton, Mo.; grandchildren, Tim Webster, Amy (Richard) Dillon, Derrick (Julie) Harlan, Angela Harlan (Jason), Dan (Chris) Overly-McDowell and Beth McDowell; great grandchildren, Payton, Miranda, Levi, Colin, Owen, Allison, Layne, and Laikyn. He was preceded in death by his Parents, brothers, Sam Harlan, Wilbur Harlan, Ralph Harlan, Howard Harlan, sisters, Mildred Littrell, Amberlean Littrell, Helen Baker, Hester Schwartz, Maxine Robnett, and Willadean Branham. Marvin worked for Gardner Denver for several years, he was a bus driver for Palmyra RI for over 30 years and worked for Fabius Drainage District for 42 years. He enjoyed being Santa at Maple Lawn Nursing Home, working, camping and gardening. He was both, a member and Board member for the Palmyra Assembly of God Church. Pallbearers will be Derrick Harlan, Tim Webster, Dan Overly-McDowell, Chris Overly- McDowell, Beth McDowell, Amy Dillon and Angela Harlan. Honorary Pallbearers will be his great grandchildren. Memorials may be made out to the family payable to Phyllis Harlan to establish a memorial fund.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020