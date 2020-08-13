|
|
Marvin N. Hoyt, 93, of Barry, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. He was born Aug. 11, 1926, in Barry to Roscoe and Ivah Johnson Hoyt. He married M. Sue Hoyt on April 17, 1971, at Barry United Methodist Church, and she preceded him in death March 11, 2018. Marvin graduated from Barry High School and then worked on his family farm. He joined the U.S. Army in 1955 and was honorably discharged in 1957. He then returned back home to continue working on the farm. He also worked at FS, retiring from there in his 80s. Marvin was a member of Barry United Methodist Church, where he was a member in the choir and enjoyed singing in the Cantata. He also was a member of Barry American Legion Post 222 and Pike County Farm Bureau and was a part of the Great River Honor Flight in 2014. He enjoyed golfing and tinkering on John Deere tractors and hit and miss engines. He also loved traveling, and he and Sue took many bus trips together. Survivors include his nieces and nephews, Janet Main of Barry, Connie Rupp of Andalusia, Ill., Mike Hoyt of New London, Mo., and Tom Hoyt of Barry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Ivah Hoyt; his loving wife, M. Sue Hoyt; stepson, Rob Tunnicliff; brothers, Kenneth Hoyt and William Hoyt; and niece, Linda Goda. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, in Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry. Memorials are suggested to Barry American Legion Post 222 or Barry United Methodist Church. Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020