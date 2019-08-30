|
Marvin W. Moore, 65, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at his daughter's home surrounded by family. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Quincy. Burial will be in Durham Cemetery in Durham, Mo., at a later date. Mr. Moore was born Jan. 22, 1954, in Quincy, to Rollie C. and Marjorie Van Buren Moore. He married Joan Lee Flachs in Quincy in 1974. She preceded him in death Sept. 23, 2001. Survivors include his daughter, Christy Petereit (Brian); son, Justin Moore; and brother, Rollie Moore, all of Quincy; brother, Ronnie Van Buren of Mount Sterling, Ill.; sisters, Maria Smith of Jefferson City, Mo., Carolyn Click of Philiadelphia, Mo., and Donna Jean Twaddle of North Carolina; Seven grandchildren, Zachariah, Hannah and Caleb East, Ethan, Alexander, Isabella and Noelle Moore; and two great-grandchildren, Hendrix and Emery East. In addition to his wife, Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Larry and Gary Neal Moore, and sister, Maxine Lubke. His many hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, cabinet making and woodworking. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Marvin was Christian by faith. Memorial contributions may be to be made to the family, checks payable to Christy Peteriest. Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Mo., is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made and viewed at lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019