Mary A. Pott, 88, of Quincy, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Mary was born March 17, 1931 in Rushville, Ill., the daughter of Voight E. and Helen J. Parkinson Hanks. She married Otto C. Pott on Sept. 6, 1953, at the Christian Church in Mount Sterling. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2007. She was a graduate of Mount Sterling High School and attended Eureka College and Gem City Business School. Mary was a member of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ and the German Village Society. She also had served as an officer of the Irving School PTA. Mary was employed for many years as a secretary at Moorman Manufacturing Co. Survivors include her daughter, Carol (David) Schullian of Liberty, Ill.; a granddaughter, Melissa (Jay) Slater of Quincy; a great-grand-daughter, Sydney Slater; and her beloved Boston terrier, Lola. In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Margaret Saevre. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. Inurnment will be in Quincy Memorial Park Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Quincy Humane Society or Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019