LAHARPE, Ill. -- Mary A. Wright, 94, of LaHarpe, died at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Unity Point Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill. She was born March 17, 1925, to Edward and Geneva Brown Bennett in Perry, Ill. She married Richard "Bill" Wright April 10, 1963, in Carthage. He preceded her in death. Mary, along with her husband, Bill, had owned and operated the Highway Tavern in Plymouth, Ill., Peacock Inn in Carthage and the Circle C Saloon in Dallas City, Ill. Mary enjoyed playing cards, bingo and fishing. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Mary was a member of the Burnside Christian Church. She is survived by nine children, Joyce (Paul) Roberts of Carthage, Carmen (Doug) Coyle of Holly Springs, Ga., Crystal (Carl) Mittelhauser of Sedalia, Mo., Rick Wright of Dallas City, Roland (Rachael) Wright of Kenny, Ill., Cherie (Brad) Schnedler of Burlington, Iowa, Randy (Becky) Wright of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, Robin Wright of Chicago and Leah (Wil) Harl of Palos Hills, Ill.; 29 grandchildren; 69 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Connie Vogler and Jean James; three grandchildren; three brothers, Douglas Hugo Bennett, Edward Bennett and Jerry Marsik; and a sister, Geraldine Flagg. SERVICES: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Plymouth Circle Community Center (former Plymouth Methodist Church), Plymouth, with the Rev. Mark Nichols officiating. Burial will follow in Rosemont Cemetery, Plymouth. VISITATION: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Community Center. MEMORIALS: Plymouth Circle Community Center or Burnside Christian Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Hamilton Funeral Home, Augusta, Ill. WEBSITE: hamiltonfuneralhomes.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary