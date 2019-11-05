|
|
Mary Alice Clark, 76, of Quincy passed away at 5:05 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Sunset Home in Quincy. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the O'Donnell Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Pastor Tony Metz will officiate. Burial will follow at Quincy Memorial Park in Quincy. Friends and family are invited to Mary's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Mary was born July 20, 1943, in Quincy, to Harold W. and Vera L. Youell Gross. She married James Clark on Dec. 20, 1980 at Luther Memorial Church in Quincy. He survives. In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her only son, David H.B. Clark (Tara) of Texas. Mary is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Larry K. Gross. Mary graduated from Quincy High School in 1961 and later went on to receive her bachelor's degree from Carthage College. Mary became a schoolteacher for Quincy Public Schools and later joined the Adams County Retired Teachers Association after retirement. A proud alumnus of Quincy High, Mary also became a member of the Quincy High School Alumni Association and enjoyed attending QHS Blue Devil basketball games. Mary was talented at scrapbooking and card making. Reading, traveling, and keeping up with St. Louis Cardinals baseball were a few of her other favorite things. Mary attended Luther Memorial Church in Quincy. Pallbearers will be Tim O'Dear, Bryan Boden, Adam Buss, and Bobby Barnes. Memorial contributions may be made to Luther Memorial Church or Sunset Home. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019