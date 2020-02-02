|
|
Mary Ann Peters, 70, of Kinderhook, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Ill. She was born Jan. 3, 1950, in Hannibal, Mo., to Virgil and Edna Mae Gray Megehe. She married James "Jim" Peters on June 21, 1969, at New Canton United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death Oct. 19, 2019. Mary Ann graduated from West Pike High School in Kinderhook. She married Jim, and together they owned and operated Hull Feed Farm Supply from 1979 to 2015. She also operated Molly's Cafe in Hull from 1998 until 2015, when she retired from both businesses. Mary Ann enjoyed crocheting and painting. She loved music of all kinds, but her favorite performer was Elvis Presley. Her greatest enjoyment was cooking because she loved sharing what she made with everyone. Mary Ann was proud to have celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary with her husband, Jim. They met at age 13, were dating by 16 and married by 19. Jim and Mary Ann were a team and enjoyed life to the fullest. They were always able to find someone they knew no matter where they went and had a knack for connecting with all kinds of people and bringing them together. Throughout Mary Ann's life, she touched so many lives because of her kind and selfless nature. She loved to laugh and have fun, and was a loyal and dependable friend. She will be dearly missed. Survivors include her two sons, Jason (Dawn) Peters and Derrick (Kara) Peters, both of Kinderhook; three grandchildren, Michael Peters, Marie Peters and Alex Peters, all of Kinderhook; and a sister, Lisa (Mark) Sprague of New Canton, Ill. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, James Peters; her parents, Virgil and Edna Mae Megehe; and brother, John Robert Megehe. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry, IL. Interment will follow in Kinderhook Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Kinderhook Cemetery or New Canton United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020