Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel - Palmyra
424 S. Main
Palmyra, MO 63461
573-769-2233
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel - Palmyra
424 S. Main
Palmyra, MO 63461
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Palmyra, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Della (Stewart) Bross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Della (Stewart) Bross Obituary
Mary Della (Stewart) Bross, 87, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.

Mary was born Feb. 14, 1932, in St. Louis, Mo., to George Stewart and Mary (Boulware) Rusche. She graduated from Eolia (Mo.) High School in 1950. Mary moved to Palmyra in 1953, where she met and married Chester Bross on March 12, 1955.

Mary was known and loved as a wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend to many and for her work with of Marion County. She was an avid Cardinals fan and rarely missed watching her Redbirds play. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Palmyra and Eastern Star.

Survivors include her husband, Chester; four children, Michael (Kim) Bross of Hannibal, Mo., Jeffrey (Megan) Bross of Hannibal, Mark (Stephanie) Bross of Palmyra and Jeri Bross of St. Louis; 10 grandchildren, Aftan Bross, Ashlee Bross, Austin Bross, Hayley Bross, Kevin Bross, Emily (James) Bao, David Bross, Conner Bross, Cami Bross, Dylan Bross; and one great-grandchild, Aiden Smith.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at First Baptist Church in Palmyra.

Pallbearers will be grandchildren Austin Bross, Kevin Bross, David Bross, Conner Bross, and James Bao.

Honorary pallbearers will be grandson Dylan Bross and great-grandson Aiden Smith.

Visitation was Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra.

Memorials may be made to , First Baptist Church of Palmyra or Marion County Law Enforcement Foundation in care of Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now