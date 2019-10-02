|
Mary Della (Stewart) Bross, 87, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at her home surrounded by family. Mary was born Feb. 14, 1932, in St. Louis, Mo., to George Stewart and Mary (Boulware) Rusche. She graduated from Eolia (Mo.) High School in 1950. Mary moved to Palmyra in 1953, where she met and married Chester Bross on March 12, 1955. Mary was known and loved as a wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend to many and for her work with of Marion County. She was an avid Cardinals fan and rarely missed watching her Redbirds play. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Palmyra and Eastern Star. Survivors include her husband, Chester; four children, Michael (Kim) Bross of Hannibal, Mo., Jeffrey (Megan) Bross of Hannibal, Mark (Stephanie) Bross of Palmyra and Jeri Bross of St. Louis; 10 grandchildren, Aftan Bross, Ashlee Bross, Austin Bross, Hayley Bross, Kevin Bross, Emily (James) Bao, David Bross, Conner Bross, Cami Bross, Dylan Bross; and one great-grandchild, Aiden Smith. Mary was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at First Baptist Church in Palmyra. Pallbearers will be grandchildren Austin Bross, Kevin Bross, David Bross, Conner Bross, and James Bao. Honorary pallbearers will be grandson Dylan Bross and great-grandson Aiden Smith. Visitation was Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Memorials may be made to , First Baptist Church of Palmyra or Marion County Law Enforcement Foundation in care of Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019