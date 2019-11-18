|
|
Mary E. Hull, 79, of Quincy, passed away at 9:10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Sunset Home in Quincy. Mary was born on May 16, 1940, in Loraine, Ill., to Benjamin Baker and Ethel Mae Stroud Baker. She was married on June 21, 1970, in Ursa, Ill., to Gerald "Jerry" L. Hull. He survives. Away from work Mary loved to cook for her family and made the best homemade applesauce and red velvet cake. Traveling throughout the United States with her husband, Jerry, and their family were adventures that Mary enjoyed. Whether visiting Crater Lake in Oregon or watching the whales in Massachusetts, Mary was always up for a trip. Country music and dancing weekly were activities that Mary always looked forward to. Collecting recipes, old TV shows and reading biographies were also a few of Mary's favorites. Most of all she cherished the time she shared with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mary retired from the Quincy Clinic where she managed the billing department for many years. In her retirement she was a custodian at the First Christian Church in Quincy. Mary was a member of the Ursa Christian Church for over 55 years where she sang in the church choir and taught Sunday School. Other survivors include one son, Benjamin Hull of Quincy, Ill.; one daughter, Hannah Hull (John) of St. Louis, Mo.; two grandchildren, Alexis Haughey (Justin) and Zachary Haistings-Hull; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Haughey and Brody Haughey. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Sonja Hull; and one brother, Marvin Dean Baker. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, Ill. Burial will be in New Providence Cemetery in Ursa, Ill. The Rev. John Simpson will officiate. Pallbearers will be David Croxton, Daniel Sowell, Chance Gooding, Teddy Glore, April Baker-Maggart and John Shelton. Friends and family are invited to Mary's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ursa Christian Church or to the . Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at OdonnellCookson.com. Condolences may also be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019