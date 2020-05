Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary E. Stewart, 97, of Hannibal, died May 28, 2020, at Beth Haven Nursing Home. Srvices will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Smith Funeral Home and Chapel, with burial in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the funeral home.





