A devoted and passionate mother, spouse, sister and friend, Mary Elizabeth (Crossland) Wiewel died peacefully in her home on Friday, June 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Chicago, on Oct. 25, 1957, to Dr. and Mrs. Merle Crossland, Mary lived life boldly and with a spirit that constantly inspired and challenged others. As a child, Mary was fond of animals, a love she carried with her throughout her life. Her siblings remember Mary getting her first job at the age of 14, when she obtained a work permit, secured her first job and saved up enough money to purchase a horse, Cricket. Mary was a 1975 graduate of Quincy High School. Mary married Mark Goedereis on July 8, 1978, and together had two sons, Eric of St. Louis, and Adam of Quincy. Mary had many interests and hobbies, many of which involved her exceptional love of life. Mary also enjoyed spending time with her family and was especially fond of hikes at her family farm in Glenville, N.C., and walks on the beach looking for seashells on Marco Island, Fla. In her younger years, she was a fitness enthusiast, regularly jogging and swimming. Friends and family warmly recall seeing Mary "in the zone," rocking out to her music as she jogged around town. Mary was especially fascinated with tropical fish; she not only enjoyed this hobby for herself, she also shared this love by helping set up tanks for her children and others. Mary was an avid crafter, often immersing herself in creative pursuits. She was especially fond of needlepoint and creating scrapbooks of her children and grandchildren. Mary was a selfless individual, regularly volunteering her time and energy to a number of causes in service to others. She was a firm believer in fairness and endeavored to see a world where those less fortunate were properly cared for. This belief was reflected in her early career as a nurse, where she went to school at Blessing Hospital Training School for Nursing, and was a member of the National Association of Licensed Practical Nurses. Mary married Gary Wiewel on May 3, 1999, in a lovely outdoor ceremony under a gazebo at South Park in Quincy. In her later years, in spite of a number of health challenges, Mary filled her days by staying in touch with loved ones, often connecting with her children and siblings multiple times per day. She was especially eager to hear about her grandchildren, Jack, 8, and Elliana, 4. Survivors include her husband, Gary; two children, Eric (Kristina) Goedereis of St. Louis and their son, Jack Goedereis, and Adam Goedereis of Quincy and his daughter, Elliana Goedereis; sister, Ellen McIntyre, of Quincy; brother, Mark (Crystal) Crossland of Springfield, Ill.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, in Greenmount Cemetery with Pastor Keith Ehresman officiating. Inurnment will be in the cemetery. In honor of Mary's enduring battle with mental illness, the family requests that donations be made to Transitions of Western Illinois, the Illinois chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and Quest Stables of Quincy (in honor of her lifelong love of horses). Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 14 to June 16, 2020