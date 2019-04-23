Mary Elizabeth Yackley, 98, of Maywood, Mo., passed away at 10:29 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton, Mo. She was born March 6, 1921, near Maywood, a daughter of Leonard and Marguerite Puls Kraft. She married Elmer Henry Yackley on May 22, 1940, in Hannibal, Mo. He passed away Aug. 31, 1970. Mrs. Yackley was a member of the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ewing, Mo. She enjoyed wildlife and nature and also liked all horses, especially Lipizzans, draft horses and miniature horses. She collected Kewpie Dolls, Campbell Soup mugs and enjoyed dandelion greens and sauerkraut and dumplings. Family meant the world to her. Survivors include three daughters, Yvonne (Rodney) Stumb of Maywood, Linda (Jack) Suter of Durham, Mo., and Denise (Paul) Dykstra of Canton; seven grandchildren, Harla (Curt) Bean of Maywood, Roger Stumb of Maywood, Debbie (Bobby) Stumb of Maywood, Carmen Stumb of LaGrange, Mo., David (Melinda) Suter of Durham, Mo., Heather Colombo of Quincy, Ill., and Jeff Dykstra of Payson, Ill.; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and special friends, Norene Hinton and Randy Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, twin great-great grandsons in infancy and one sister, Marjorie Brown. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Ewing. Burial will be in Queen of Peace Cemetery, Ewing. VISITATION: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Ball-Davis Funeral Home, Ewing. MEMORIALS: Queen of Peace Church or Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS: Ball-Davis Funeral Home. WEBSITE: davis-fh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary