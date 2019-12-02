|
Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Zimmerman Hoover, 98, of Pittsfield passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Pittsfield. She was born Oct. 27, 1921, in Pittsfield, the daughter of the late Earl and Vera Hill Zimmerman. She married Eugene "Gene" Hoover on June 21, 1946, in Washington, DC. He preceded her in death Nov. 28, 1998. Betty was a 1943 graduate of the University of Illinois. During World War II (1943-1946) she worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad in Washington, DC. She was responsible for selling tickets, working the White House desk and passenger representative on the Liberty Limited Train from Washington, DC to Pittsburg, Pa. Betty with her husband lived in China from 1946-1948, Japan 1949-1952, both employed by the OSS and CIA. The family returned to California in 1952. She and Gene owned and operated Town & Country Store in Pittsfield from 1956 through 1988. She was active in both the United Methodist and the Christian Churches. She was instrumental in bringing the Work Camp to Pittsfield. She served on the Board of Illini Community Hospital and was a tireless volunteer at the hospital. She enjoyed stained glass, knitting, needlepoint, hooked rugs, cross-stitch, reading, meditation, yoga, wild flowers and playing bridge. Surviving is her son Robert Calvin "Bob" Hoover, Nieces, nephews, Barbara Wright; Jerry Weaver, David Weaver; Elizabeth Schimmel Miller; Albert W. Schimmel III; John R. Schimmel; Michael Wiley; Daniel Wiley; Mark Zimmerman; Anne Zimmerman Dundorf, John Zimmerman, Timothy Zimmerman; Paul Zimmerman; Sara Zimmerman Lynch; Cousin Wanda Zimmerman Hutter; Preceding her were siblings Ruth Zimmerman Weaver, Athene Zimmerman Schimmel, Norma Zimmerman Wiley, Robert Zimmerman Richard Zimmerman, nieces and nephews, Donald Zimmerman, Vincent Zimmerman, Juanita Zimmerman Grigsby, Carolyn Zimmerman Castell. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Pittsfield First Christian Church. Private interment will be held in Pittsfield West Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Pittsfield First Christian Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.airsman-hires.com The Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Pittsfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019