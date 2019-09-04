|
Mary Ella McCormick Goehl, 90, of Quincy passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Blessing Hospital. She was born Nov. 22, 1928, in Quincy, the daughter of Carl and Laura Wellman McCormick and a loving step father, Harvey Miller. She married Virgil Edward Goehl on June 2, 1951, in Quincy. He survives. Mary was a member of St. Rose of Lima. She was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary in Quincy Local No. 535. She loved playing Bbingo, enjoyed attending card parties and she especially loved time spent with her family. In addition to her husband, Virgil, she is survived by her two sons, Michael E. Goehl (Cynthia) and Jimmy Goehl (Brenda), both of Quincy; five grandsons, Michael W. Goehl (Jennifer); Brian Goehl (Kim) and Jordan Goehl (Anna); Ronald Kimbrell (Mandy); and Jason Vipon; seven granddaughters, Laura Goehl (Neil); Amanda Goehl; Melinda Hall (Cody); Jennifer Baldwin; Jessica Baldwin; Lori Sheffler (Troy); and April King; a daughter-in-law, Donna Goehl of Quincy; and many great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Bradley Goehl; her step-dad, Harvey Miller; a brother, Carl McCormick Jr.; and her best friend, Ella Allen. Funeral services will be Friday morning at 10 a.m. in the Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday evening at the Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Blessing Hospice.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019