PERRY, Ill. - Mary Ellen (Suhling) Craig, 59, of Perry, Ill., passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born on Dec. 1, 1960, in Jacksonville, Ill., to Walter and Mary Wilson Suhling, Jr. She married Paul Craig on Nov. 24, 1979, and he preceded her in death on July 11, 2015.
Mary Ellen graduated from Perry High School in 1979, then married Paul and began a family. She worked various jobs including working as a librarian for the Perry School District and then as a secretary at the Griggsville-Perry Middle School until her retirement in 2016.
In earlier years, Mary Ellen was a member of HCE, the Perry American Legion Women's Auxiliary, and was active in helping with the North Pike Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of Cornelia Chapter in Perry and later Pittsfield Chapter of Order of the Eastern Star #195 for over 30 years, and was also a Trustee of the North Pike District Library. Mary Ellen worked the gate for the Western Illinois Fair Association for many years and also used to bowl on a league in earlier years.
She loved going on road trips and riding the motorcycle with Paul, as well as attending every sporting event her children and grandchildren were involved in. She was an avid reader and enjoyed shopping and drinking wine. Mary Ellen was stubborn, protective, and she loved very hard. She will be missed by many.
The family would like to extend their appreciation and special thanks to Tish, Cassie and the staff of Home Instead Senior Services and to Sarah with Blessing Hospice for the excellent care they provided.
She is survived by her children, Kimber (Michael) Martin of Perry, Ill., Kellen Craig of Phoenix, Ariz., and Kollin (Brittany) Craig of Monroe City, Mo.; four grandchildren, Hattie Martin, Ike Martin, Finley Craig, Alva Craig, and one special grandson, Javier; two brothers, Walt (Diana) Suhling III of Griggsville, Ill., and Roger Suhling of Mt. Sterling, Ill.; sister, Peggy (Ed) Perry of Mt. Sterling, Ill.; mother-in-law, Marlene Craig of Griggsville, Ill.; brother-in-law, Jay (Janna) Craig of Griggsville, Ill.; sisters-in-law, Alicia (Scott) Dunham and Anna (John) Emrick, both of Griggsville, Ill.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mary Suhling; husband, Paul Craig; sister, Cherry Suhling; father-in-law, Jim Craig; and her beloved dog, Odie.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials are suggested to be made to the North Pike District Library.
Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig on July 11, 2020