Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Peter
Mary Ellen Rand Obituary
Mary Ellen Rand, 78, of Prior Lake, Minn., formerly of Quincy, Ill., passed away at 6:03 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at McKenna Crossing in Prior Lake.

She was born Aug. 4, 1941, in Quincy, the daughter of Lawrence Carolan and Pearl (Wyatt) Carolan. Mary married Richard Rand on June 30, 1962, in St. Edwards Church, Mendon, Ill. He preceded her in death.

Mary was a member of Church of St. Peter. She was a graduate of Unity High School in Mendon and Gem City Business College. Mary was a longtime member of the Home Extension. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

Mary was first employed at Moorman Manufacturing Co. She then switched careers and became a seamstress. She worked for Henry G. Garrelts Paint and Wallpaper in Quincy, making custom draperies. She would later work for other businesses.

Survivors include a son, Eric R. Rand (Dawn) of Medford, Ore.; a daughter, Erin Bird (Bill) of Savage, Minn.; grandchildren, Alex Bird and Nick Bird; a sister, Eunice Stagner (Ross) of Pelham, Ala.; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Lucas of Davenport, Iowa.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a granddaughter, Anna Bird.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Church of St. Peter. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at the time of services at the church.

Memorials may be made to the .

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
