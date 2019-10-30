|
|
Mary Esther Spicer was called home by Our Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. A Mass to celebrate her life will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Patrick Church of Merna. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Normal. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Cancer Care, Fresenius Kidney Care, the OSF Hospice Program or the American Diabetes Foundation. Mary was born March 11, 1942, in Quincy to Elwood Robert Hall and Georgetta Elizabeth Hoffman Hall. She loved her Uncle Lewis and Aunt Helen Mittelberg as her second parents. She married her high school sweetheart, Tom Spicer, on July 21, 1962, in Liberty, Ill. He survives. In addition to her husband, survivors include five children, Mike Spicer of Santa Fe, N.M., Tony (Peggy) Spicer of Normal, Greg Spicer of Bloomington, Mindi (Merril) Myers of Bloomington and Jeff (Kathy) Spicer of Bloomington; a sister, Katherine Schuckman of Normal; a sister-in-law, Mary Monckton-Blickhan of Quincy; 10 grandchildren, Dana McCuen, T.J. Spicer, Travis (Kiara) Spicer, Dustin (Kelsey) Dehart, Ashlee Spicer, Danielle Myers, Joshua Myers, Madison Spicer, Adam Spicer and Emilee Spicer: three great-grandchildren, Alexis McCuen, Rylan White and Skylar Stephens; many special nieces and nephews; and a very special puppy, Sugar Baby. She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Adam Myer; two brothers; and her two baby Spicers. Mary was gifted with many talents, including landscape painter, card maker, wedding planner, hair stylist and numerous other craft making skills. She was also renowned for her preparation of holiday meals for the entire family and extended family. Mary and Tom enjoyed many family camping trips as well as spending weekends with friends at the Kentuckiana Kampground in Mackinaw, Ill. They also enjoyed many years of vacationing with their Cruise Buddies. Mary made Cursillo 27 and was rectora for Cursillo 698 for the Diocese of Peoria. Mary and Tom were also foster parents for nine children. Everyone who knew Mary immediately felt that they had a dear friend. She was often called by complete strangers to help with parent-child relationship issues. Tom would often say that Mary had more common sense in her little finger than he had in his whole body. During Mary's final few days, she asked her family and friends not to grieve but to celebrate with her. That was done with much joy, memories, gratitude and love. Words cannot express how much Mary will be missed by her loving soulmate of 60 years, her adoring family and her many dear friends -- but we know that Mary will keep her promise to ask God to protect and guide those whom she loved and left behind. Condolences may be expressed online at carmodyflynn.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019