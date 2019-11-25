|
Mary Helon Armstrong, 76, of Fowler, passed away at 10:55 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, Mo. Mary was born April 19, 1943, in Alexandria, La., to Henry and Eula Starnes Redmond. She was married to Joseph Armstrong on Oct. 3, 1964, in Pineville, La. He survives. Professionally, Mary was a bookkeeper and also had worked at Quincy Public Schools. Mary was a talented seamstress and could sew anything from upholstery to curtains to wedding dresses. Mary also loved books, and out of that love she was a part of starting the used book store at the Quincy Public Library. She and Joe had many fond memories over the years from their time spent dancing together, attending Blue Devil basketball games, and taking trips to the beach. Mary cherished her loved ones. She was also a member of Daughters of the Nile and participated in a Christian Women's Bible Study and YMCA water aerobics classes. Mary was a Christian by faith. In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Powell (Tom) of Pekin, Ill., and Jill Enderle (Peter) of Huntley, Ill.; three grandchildren, Krista Hoehn, Kayla Powell, and Nicola Enderle; four great-grandchildren, Cayden, Tucker, Ryder, and Brody; and one half-brother, Hank Fore. Mary is preceded in death by her parents. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Reverend Steve Disseler will officiate. Friends and family are invited to Mary's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made to the Quincy Shriners Club. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com and may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019