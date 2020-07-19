|
Mary June "Pollee" Freier, 93, of Quincy, went home to be with her savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home.
She was born April 10, 1927 in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of Thomas L. and Edna Foster Thomson. On June 21, 1952, she married the Rev. Merritt D. Freier in Detroit. He preceded her in death Nov. 9, 2005.
Pollee was a graduate of Southeastern High School in Detroit. She was a 1949 graduate of the University of Michigan. She did graduate work at Wayne State University and received her master's degree at the University of Missouri in St. Louis.
She had worked as a teacher at Jefferson School in Quincy. She and her husband were instrumental in the founding of Living Word Fellowship in Quincy. She had been a member of the Atlantis Study Club and of PEO Chapter F.
Pollee was also very active with Quincy Community Theater, being involved in numerous productions and was a recipient of the QUILTA Award. She also enjoyed knitting in her spare time.
Survivors include two children, Merritt Thomas (Corrine) Freier of Quincy and Mary "Mollie" Freier of Marquette, Mich.; and three grandchildren, Hannah and Abigail Freier, and Emily (Spencer) Smith, all of Quincy.
In addition to her husband, Pollee was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Marine Lt. Thomas L. Thomson, who was killed in action in Korea, and Foster Thomson.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Vahle officiating.
Memorials may be made to PEO Chapter F or the .
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 19 to July 21, 2020