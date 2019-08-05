|
|
Mary J. Waterkotte, formerly of Quincy, passed away Friday evening, July 19, 2019, at her home in Anaheim Hills, Calif. Born May 19, 1953, in Quincy, Mary was the daughter of Alvin and Dorothy Warmker Brink. She married Dennis Waterkotte on Aug. 26, 1972, in St. Francis Church in Quincy. He survives. Mary was a member of San Antonio Parrish in Anaheim Hills, Calif. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed golfing. Mary devoted her life to raising her family. She enjoyed following the activities of her daughters and especially enjoyed being a grandmother and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Dennis; two daughters, Kimberly Chew (Mark) and Lynn Jorgensen (Jeno), both of Anaheim Hills, Calif.; four grandchildren, Emily Chew, Kaylee Chew, Jayden Jorgensen and Trevor Jorgensen; two sisters, Linda Reinold (Bob) of Quincy and Betty Penrod of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; a brother, William Brink of Belleview, Fla.; and many loving nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James Brink; and a brother in law, Ronald Penrod. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church with the Rev. Don Blaeser officiating. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will meet with friends Friday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Arrangements are in the care of the Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019