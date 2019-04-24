Mary Jane Ludwig, 94, of Quincy, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born April 29, 1924, to William Randall and Alice Pearl (Collins) Mudd, in Monroe City, Mo. She attended Holy Rosary Catholic School, graduating in 1942. She then moved to Davenport, Iowa, while waiting for her future husband, Norbert Ludwig, to come home from the war. They were married Nov. 28, 1946, in Monroe City. He preceded her in death in 2009, after 63 years of marriage. Mary and her husband owned and operated Ludwig's Market, later renamed Granpa's Food and Stuff, at Sixth and Elm, until their retirement in 1994. They loved traveling and spending time with family. Mary was always positive and a lively talker. You knew you'd have a good day after visiting with her. She loved her daily visits from her sister, Dorothy, and going for rides around town with family. Mary was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, serving on the Social Concerns Funeral Committee. She was a former member of Sheridan Swim Club and K.C. Ladies Golf League. Her love of reading continued with books provided by the Quincy Public Library Homebound department. Mary is survived by her son, Steve Ludwig; daughter, Debi Henthorn and her husband, Mike; sister, Dorothy Parn; brother, Paul (Donna) Mudd; sisters-in-law, Emma Jo Mudd, Mary Mudd and Cele Spalding; grandchildren, Lori Salisbury, Lisa Gamble, David Ludwig, Eric Ludwig, Amy Hudson, Kyle Ludwig and Kristi Johnson; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William E. Ludwig; brothers, Joe Mudd, Johnny Mudd, Bill Mudd; sisters, Kay Cleveland and Gen Montford; and brother-in-law, Harold Parn. SERVICES: Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Church of St. Peter. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Church of St. Peter. MEMORIALS: St. Peters Catholic Church and Quincy Public Library Homebound department. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary