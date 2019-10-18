|
|
QUINCY -- Mary Jo Shade, 90, died Sunday Oct. 13, 2019. A Quincy native, Mary Jo was born Oct. 23, 1928, to Joseph J. and Helen Fussleman Schulte. She married another Quincy native, James W. Shade, in 1950. Mary Jo was a devoted wife and mother. As a child she was a member of the Flying Beckman dance and acrobatic troop. She loved to dance, ice skate and bowl. She also participated in the mentoring program for elementary school students and was active in Community of Christ Church. Survivors are her children, Debbie L. Deiber of Fulton, Mo., Karen L. James of Granbury, Tex., and Randall J. Shade of Quincy, Ill.; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her spouse. Per the decedents wishes her body has been cremated and the family will be holding a private memorial service. If you would like to honor Mary Jo, a donation of time, money, or goods to the local animal shelter would be greatly appreciated. She always loved dogs and would visit the shelter frequently. Mary Jo Shade will be missed by her family and all who knew her. She was a very strong, kind, wise and courageous woman. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019