Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Shade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Shade


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jo Shade Obituary
QUINCY -- Mary Jo Shade, 90, died Sunday Oct. 13, 2019.

A Quincy native, Mary Jo was born Oct. 23, 1928, to Joseph J. and Helen Fussleman Schulte. She married another Quincy native, James W. Shade, in 1950.

Mary Jo was a devoted wife and mother. As a child she was a member of the Flying Beckman dance and acrobatic troop. She loved to dance, ice skate and bowl. She also participated in the mentoring program for elementary school students and was active in Community of Christ Church.

Survivors are her children, Debbie L. Deiber of Fulton, Mo., Karen L. James of Granbury, Tex., and Randall J. Shade of Quincy, Ill.; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her spouse.

Per the decedents wishes her body has been cremated and the family will be holding a private memorial service.

If you would like to honor Mary Jo, a donation of time, money, or goods to the local animal shelter would be greatly appreciated. She always loved dogs and would visit the shelter frequently.

Mary Jo Shade will be missed by her family and all who knew her. She was a very strong, kind, wise and courageous woman.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.