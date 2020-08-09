|
Mary Katherine (Gardner) Myers, 92, of Lewistown, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at LaBelle Manor Care Center in LaBelle. She was born July 29, 1928, in Knox County. Mary Katherine was the daughter of Simon Millard and Ethyle Eva (Oldfather) Gardner. Most of her family and friends knew her as "Mary Kay." Mary Katherine was a lifelong member of United Methodist Church and also a very active and dedicated member of Matilda Chapter 411 and LaBelle Chapter 316 Order of the Eastern Star as well as holding membership in the White Shrine in Quincy, Ill. Over the years in Eastern Star, Mary Kay held many offices, including worthy matron, appointments to district deputy grand matron and grand representative. She truly loved learning the work of Eastern Star, and she especially enjoyed the fellowship and many friendships as well. She was so proud to be a part of organizations that served others. She was also a very accomplished bowler and a member on various bowling leagues. Mary Kay was passionate about working as a teacher's aide at Highland Elementary School in Ewing, Mo., where she was very devoted until she retired at the age of 85. Mary Katherine married Aral Edgar Myers on Feb. 21, 1969, in Jefferson County, Iowa. In 1972 they moved to Lewistown, where they spent their married years. She also enjoyed time with her special four-legged friend, Puggy. Survivors include a stepdaughter, Kathryn (George) Reay of Pocatello, Idaho; stepson, Robert Myers, of Pocatello; three stepgrandchildren, Thomas Reay, Jason (Desiree) Myers and Captain Ryan (Christina) Reay; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; one stepgreat-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews, Sharon (Dempsey) Gottschalk, Ron (Kathy) Gardner, Judi (Dan) Bishop, Gayla Gardner Gibbs, Vivian (Bob) Henry, Linda (Stan) Williams, Jennifer (Bob) Leckbee, Paul (Johanna) Gardner and Mark (Valia) Gardner; a number of great- nieces and great-nephews; and many friends. Mary Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ed Myers; brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul Gardner in infancy, Albert (Leah) Gardner, Charles (Roma) Gardner and Harry (Essie Marie) Gardner; sister-in-law, Essie Marie, who passed away just hours earlier on the same day that Mary Katherine passed; step-granddaughter, Billie Myers; nephews, Albert Lee Gardner and David Gardner; and niece, Gwen Gardner. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina. An Eastern Star service will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A private family funeral will be Saturday, Aug. 15, at the funeral home, with burial in Linville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Edina United Methodist Church or Order of Eastern Star and mailed to or left at Hudson-Rimer Funeral Chapel, 408 E. Morgan St., Edina, MO 63537. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020