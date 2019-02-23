Mary Katherine Vaughn, 79, of LaGrange, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. Mary was born April 30, 1939, in Quincy, to Virgil and Dorothy Gail Schroeder. She married Alvin Vaughn on June 22, 1958, at First Baptist Church of La Grange. They celebrated 60 years of marriage. He survives. Mary spent her life as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She spent her time working in the flowers and feeding her birds. She loved her grandkids and enjoyed playing Skipbo, Trouble and her Kindle with them. In addition to her husband, Alvin, survivors include her sons, James Dean (Martha) Vaughn of La Grange, Michael Ray Vaughn of Maywood, Gregory Alan (Chris) Vaughn of Quincy, David Bruce (Gail) Vaughn of LaGrange and Jason Dale (Ashleigh) Vaughn of Ewing; grandchildren, Cory Vaughn (Jen Meyer) of Palmyra, Mitchell (Kayla) Vaughn of Quincy, Andrew Vaughn (Reanah Fleer) of Quincy, Jennifer Vaughn of Quincy, Alexis Vaughn of LaGrange, and Tucker, Ella and Nora Vaughn of Ewing; stepgrandchildren, Tammy (Neil) Sherwood of Belleville, Ill., and Richard Robinson of Kansas City, Mo.; stepgreat-grandchildren, Andrew Sherwood, Christopher Sherwood, Megan (Lynn) Honts, Shilo Robinson and Wessyn Robinson; a stepgreat-great-granddaughter, Mia Bella Honts; a sister-in-law, Alice Davidson of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, James Virgil Schroeder. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, in Maywood Cemetery in Maywood, Mo., with Kary Myers conducting. Inurnment will follow. Grandchildren pallbearers will be Cory Vaughn, Mitchell Vaughn, Andrew Vaughn, Tucker Vaughn, Alexis Vaughn and Jennifer Vaughn. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Evans, Brad Davidson, Amos Martin, Dale Waterman, John Berhorst, Harold Griesbaum and Wayne Feldkamp. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday Feb. 24, Arnold's Funeral Home in Canton, Mo. MEMORIALS: Maywood Cemetery Association or LaGrange Christian Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Arnold's Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary