Mary L. Shaffer

Mary L. Shaffer Obituary
Mary L. Shaffer (Schneider), 70, of Henley, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

She was born July 6, 1949, in Quincy, Ill., to Maurice and Mary (Genenbacher) Schneider.

Mary worked at the Missouri State Department of Mental Health until she retired in 2011.

She loved to go to the casino. She also loved to spend time with her many friends and family.

Survivors include her daughter, Latisha Shaffer of Crosby, Texas; brother, Bernard "Bernie" Schneider and his wife, Betty; sisters, Carolyn Vonderheide, Marcia Green and her husband, Ron, Rita Gilkerson and her husband, Jim, and Nancy Oliver and her husband, Ted, all of Quincy; brothers-in-law, Merle Kilngele and his wife, Joann, of Liberty, Texas, and Jean Shaffer and his wife, Marilyn, of Quincy; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilbur "Butch" Shaffer; two sisters, Patricia Klingele and Judith Schneider; and a brother-in-law, Ferdie Vonderheide.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
