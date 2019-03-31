Herald-Whig Obituaries
Mary Lou Breckenkamp Obituary
Mary Lou Breckenkamp, 81, of Quincy, died at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at St. Vincent's Home.

She was born Sept. 10, 1937, to Lawrence and Martha Meinert Peters in Quincy. She married Ross Breckenkamp on March 2, 1957, in Quincy. He survives.

Mary Lou loved spending time outdoors, especially if she was hunting for mushrooms. She also enjoyed fishing, and she and her family took many trips to Canada to fish in the Great North Woods. When she was inside, Mary Lou could usually be found cooking and baking or solving puzzles. Mary Lou also was an avid bingo player, and she and her friends would go wherever anyone was calling numbers.

In addition to her husband, Ross, survivors include two sons, Bob (Diane) Breckenkamp and Don (Karen) Breckenkamp, both of Quincy; four grandchildren, Brian (Jennifer) Breckenkamp of Quincy, Brandon (Alicia) Breckenkamp of Quincy, Ann (Deian) Stefan of San Diego, and Michael (Erica) Breckenkamp of Quincy; eight great-grandchildren, Eva, Calvin, Cierra, Danilee, Elizza, Fealixx, Ross and Leo Breckenkamp; three brothers, Don and Jim Peters, both of Quincy, and Jerry (Marylee) Peters of Petersburg; a sister, Evie (Pat) Smith of Quincy; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; and a great-grandson, Zeke Breckenkamp.

SERVICES: A private graveside service was held in Greenmount Cemetery.

MEMORIALS: Donor's choice.

ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors.

WEBSITE: hansenspear.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019
