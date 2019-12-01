|
|
Mary Lou Morrow, 85, of Quincy, died at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bickford Cottages. She was born Nov. 8, 1934, in Quincy, the daughter of Cletus S. "Dutch" and Mary E. Clayton Langen. Mary Lou attended Dewey Grade School, graduated from Quincy High School in 1952, and attended Quincy College for two years. Her first marriage was to Carroll L. Schaller in 1954. Mary Lou was employed at Gardner Denver for 21 years as a key punch operator. She later married Ted Morrow on Jan. 23, 1981. They resided in the Houston area for 23 years, until his death on Feb. 11, 2004. Mary Lou returned to Quincy the following year to make her home here. She was a member of the Church of St. Peter and the Elks Lodge 100. Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Schaller and Terry (Walt) Wilcoxson, both of Quincy; three stepchildren, Randy Morrow and Andy Morrow of Houston, and Sandy Morrow of North Providence, R.I.; four grandchildren; and three nieces. In addition to her husband, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Kim Gomez; three siblings who died in infancy; and a brother, John C. "Jack" Langen. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in Greenmount Cemetery, with Father Aaron Kuhn officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019