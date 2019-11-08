|
|
Mary Lou Welsh, 78, of Liberty, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. She was born May 26, 1941, in Quincy, the daughter of Louis and Hilda (Hendricks) Campbell. Mary married Leon Welsh on Nov. 19, 1960, at St. Brigid Catholic Church. He preceded her in death July 7, 2019. Mary Lou was first and foremost, a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church and a member of the Altar Society. She happily participated in many church events and activities. Her family loved her cooking, her baking, and knowing that at her house, the sweets were always homemade and plentiful. She and Leon traveled on several cruises from Jamaica to Alaska and many ports in between. Their trip to Ireland and Scotland was a highlight of their travels. Survivors include three children, Stephen (Dionne) Welsh of Chesapeake, Va., Lisa (Michael) Berry of Quincy and Michael (Dawn) Welsh of Bunker Hill, Ill.; grandchildren, Cora Welsh of Chesapeake, Patrick (Maggie Fuchs) Berry, Nicholas Berry and Katherine Berry (Shaun Dietrich), all of Quincy, Taylor, Sydney and Meghan Welsh, all of Bunker Hill; her brother, Doug (Cheryl) of Plainville; sisters, Ruth (Raymond) Sheurman of Liberty and Pauline (Johnny) Franks of Liberty; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, beloved nieces and nephews; and her Boston terrier, Lily. In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and five siblings, Herbert Campbell, Charles Campbell, Darlene Mintle, Roger Campbell and a sister in infancy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Private interment will be in St. Brigid Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to , Blessing Hospice, or St. Brigid's Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019