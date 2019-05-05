Mary Louise Gay, 89, of Quincy, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home.

She was born April 16, 1930, to Alfred and Florence Blaesing Lawrence in Quincy. She married Carson Gay on March 20, 1952, in Quincy. He survives.

She had operated a beauty shop in her home for several years.

Mary attended St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. She enjoyed going to the family river camp and boating with her family. Mary was a wonderful wife and mother who was devoted to her family. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Carson, survivors include two daughters, Tina Smith (Larry) of Quincy and Angela English (Mike) of Maywood, Mo.; a son, Carson J. Gay of Quincy; grandchildren Adam Beston (Julie) of Menomonie, Wis., Michelle Riker of Bowen, Ill., Melinda Shoemaker of Parker, Colo., and Jennifer Bruns (Kyle) of St. Louis; great-grandchildren, Journey Beston and Elliot; two sisters, Margaret Huelsmeyer of Quincy and Charlotte Woodworth (Paul) of Ursa; and several loving nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert Lawrence (Evie); a sister, Rosella Wheeler (Charles); and a brother-in-law, Don Huelsmeyer.

SERVICES: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

VISITATION: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

MEMORIALS: To the family to do something special for the devoted Illinois Veterans Home employees.

ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: zrsc.com.

Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 5 to May 7, 2019