Mary Louise Otte, 106, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home. She was born March 15, 1913, in Centralia, Ill., a daughter of Edward and Louisa (Ackermann) Gundlach. She married William F. "Bill" Otte at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Dec. 19, 1936. He preceded her in death on May 13, 1986. Professionally, Mrs. Otte was a secretary with the Quincy Public School System for 20 years, 15 of these spent at Quincy Senior High School. She retired in July 1975. In 1970, she was named Secretary of the Year by the Quinsippi Chapter of the National Secretaries Association. In the 1930s Mrs. Otte worked as purser on the Streckfus excursion boats, the J.S. Delux SS and the Capitol SS. She often visited Quincy in that capacity before becoming a resident here after her marriage to fellow crew-member mate/steersman, Bill Otte. Mrs. Otte was a longtime member of the former St. Boniface Catholic Church and the St. Elizabeth's Society there. She was currently a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. For more than 20 years she was an active member and served as treasurer of the Catholic Ladies of Charity. Her other memberships included the Gem City Rock Club, Midwest Riverboat Buffs and the Quinsippi Chapter of N.S.A. Survivors include her daughter, Shirley (Jeffrey) Long of LaGrange Park, Ill.; a grandson, Vincent Kueter, and his fiancee, Kim Golding of Tacoma, Wash.; and nieces, nephews and friends. Mrs. Otte was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Paul J. Ackermann; and a sister, Helen Gribat, and her husband, Joseph. Funeral services will be at noon Friday, Jan. 24, at Good Samaritan Home Wee Kirk Chapel, with the Rev. Chris Comerford officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 to noon Friday at the chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Ladies of Charity or Good Samaritan Home Activities Fund. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
