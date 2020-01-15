|
Mary M. Sorensen, 78, of Quincy, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Mary was born Dec. 17, 1941, in Quincy. She was adopted by Charles and Iona Hillman Hill. She married Robert Sorensen Jr. on April 12, 1957, in Des Moines, Iowa. He preceded her in death June 10, 2010. Survivors include two daughters, Kim Sorensen and Stacy Harris (Rod); 11 grandchildren, Heather Berry, Desmond Sorensen (Jessica), Lyndie Trammel (Geoff), Robyn Ensley, Robbie Sorensen (Amilee), Landon Sorensen, Shannon Combes, Camille Hills (Brent), Nathaniel Sorensen (Jocelyn), Natalya Sorensen (Jason Gay) and Alex Durk; 17 great-grandchildren, Desireè, Devin, Mikaleia, Kaydence, Anna, Jacob, E'milli'yon, Jonathon, Tegan, Allie, Colten, Blaine, Avahlee, Brent, Brynn, Noah, Isabella and one on the way; three great-great-granddaughters; a brother, William Austin; and one dear friend of 68 years, Mary Gillmore. In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robert Sorensen III; and a great-grandson, Drayce. Professionally, Mary worked at Motorola for 25 years until the business closed. She later worked at Broadcast Electronics as an inspector for 30 years until her retirement in 2007. Mary loved to read and be outdoors. She especially enjoyed being in the sun or in the water canoeing. Most of all, she loved her family and her cats, Lullaby and Xena. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020