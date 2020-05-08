|
|
On May 7, 2020, Mary Mae Boone Triplett, of Marceline, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away in her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Mary was born, along with her twin, Willard Faye, on Jan. 29, 1940, to Oscar and Jewell Lynn Boone in Marceline. She graduated from Marceline High School and attended Kirksville State Teachers College. On Aug. 15, 1959, she married Jack McPike Triplett and moved to the Triplett family farm near Palmyra, where they raised three children. Survivors include her husband, Jack; children, Deborah (Kirk) Larson of Lake Ozark, Kelvin (Barb) of Quincy and Keith (Kim) of Palmyra; grandchildren Kyle (Rachel) Larson, Sam and Spencer Triplett, and Boyd, Luke and Janie Triplett; great-grandchild, Sawyer Larson; siblings, Dorothy Asher of Marceline, Roger (Marge) Boone of Marceline, Beverly (Gene) Kern of Ewing, Arleta (Phil) White of Kansas City, Mo., Willard (Carol) Boone of Lee's Summit, and Valdena (Larry) Anderson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Boone and Jewell Lynn Boone; a sister, Roberta Ewing Powell; and in-laws, John Ewing, Gilbert Asher, Leola Boone and Kay Boone, Mary Frances and Wally Good, and Ruth and George Baughman. Mary was active in many community activities and organizations. She taught Sunday school at Bethel Baptist Church for many years, was a Fabius 4-H leader, and Scout leader, and served on the Marion County Fair Board. She was a longstanding member of the local ME Club and WMU. She also enjoyed participating in Ann's China Painting Club and the local Button Club. Mary was a very creative person and became a well-known area folk artist, displaying her paintings and china at the fair and local craft shows. She enjoyed many crafts, doll making and collecting, and collecting antiques. Mary also was a genealogy enthusiast and spent many hours devoted to research, record keeping and sharing family genealogy. She was an active member of the Dorothy Quincy chapter of DAR, holding local, district and state offices for the club. She helped spearhead the Good Citizens Scholarship in Adams County for many years. She also held membership in the National Society of U.S. Daughters of 1812, Sangamon River chapter; National Society of the Daughters of Colonial Wars; Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War (1861-1865); and National Society for Women Descendants of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company. Mary was proud of her Boone heritage, and held onto those pioneer attributes as she went through life, possessing a passion to try a new venture and persevere, to speak up and lead, and to serve and teach others. Family was dear to her, and she relished attending family reunions on all sides, and keeping up with the activities of her children, grandchildren and other relatives. A special memory was hosting AFS student Geisha (Freddie) Neckelmann from West Germany for the 1979 school year. Mary helped Jack with the farm work as a partner, driving tractors and trucks, and helping with the cattle. She had peacocks and koi and had a green thumb for making anything grow in her yard and garden. She especially found joy in her fish ponds, solarium and gazebo. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. A private family service will be Monday May 11, at Bethel Baptist Church, with Pastor Dewayne Larenson officiating. Interment will be in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Pallbearers will be Kyle Larson, Samuel Triplett, Spencer Triplett, Boyd Triplett, Luke Triplett and Janie Jo Triplett. Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery fund or Fabius Community House. Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel of Palmyra is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 8 to May 10, 2020