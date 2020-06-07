|
Mary Margaret Coggeshall, 89, of Golden, died at 5:10 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Golden Good Shepherd Home. Margaret was born Feb. 11, 1931, in Quincy, the daughter of James and Pearl Shields Coggeshall Sr. Margaret was a housekeeper, caretaker and dear friend to LaVora and Gene Reid for many years. Margaret was always a strong, faithful woman. She served on numerous committees at First Presbyterian Church over the years. She was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan. Survivors include her brother, David (Esther) Coggeshall of Golden; a sister, Frances (Harry) Vonholt of Clayton; six nieces and nephews, Eric Coggeshall of Denver, Colo., Robin (Claudia) Coggeshall of Camp Point, Ill., Jeane Coggeshall of Golden, Steve (Jan) Vonholt of Clayton, Deb (Steve) Clair of Quincy and Janet (Kevin) Allison of Camp Point; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and the dear family that adopted her as a loving mother and grandmother for three generations, Kristen (Jerry) Melching of Springfield, Ill., and their children, Alexandria (Richard) Elder and Regan Melching, and Michael (Brenda) Smith of Temecula, Calif., and their children, Zachary and Dakota Smith. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, James Lewis Coggeshall Jr. Private services will be held with the Rev. Darwin Smith officiating, followed by burial in Howe Cemetery near Clayton. To attend Margaret's service remotely, please join us at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, using this link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/99491789 Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or . Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 7 to June 9, 2020