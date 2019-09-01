Home

Kirgan Funeral Home
940 Greene Street
Barry, IL 62312
(217) 335-2214
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kirgan Funeral Home
940 Greene Street
Barry, IL 62312
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
First Christian Church
Barry, IL
Mary Margaret Hubbard Obituary
Mrs. Mary Margaret Hubbard, 94, of Barry, died Sunday morning, Aug. 25, 2019, at Barry Community Care Center.

She was born Easter Sunday, April 12, 1925, in Chapin, Ill., the oldest of five siblings, to Walter & Verla (Baker) Williams. They preceded her in death. She married John E. "Jack" Hubbard, her high school sweetheart, on Oct. 14, 1943, at the Christian Church in Concord, Ill. He preceded her in death Sept. 11, 1993.

Survivors include three sons, John (Patricia) of Barry, Michael (Susan) of Lexington, Ky., and Mark (Sherry) of Bloomington, Ill.; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Jane Onken of Minneapolis, Minn., and Pat Gibb of Galesburg, Ill.

In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by two daughters, Mary Beth Hubbard and Janet Moore; and brothers, Willard and Richard.

Mary's faith was most important in her life. She was baptized Oct. 14, 1936, at Concord Christian Church and was a member of First Christian Church in Barry for over 60 years, where she was a Sunday school teacher, member of the Christian Women's Fellowship and the pianist. She maintained an extensive prayer list and prayed daily for those on it. She was musically gifted, playing the piano, violin and flute, and sang beautifully. A woman of many interests, she loved to read, travel, follow the Cardinals, garden, crochet, and she loved dessert. Together with Jack, Mary built the Barry Community Care Center in 1975. She worked there in the office until her retirement.

Mary will be remembered as a gracious lady who quietly and devotedly lived her faith. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at First Christian Church in Barry. Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery, Barry.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest memorials to First Christian Church of Barry or to the Barry Community Care Center Activity Fund.

Condolences may be expressed online at kirganfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019
