Mary "June" Mast, 87, of Quincy, died at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Richland, Wash. June was born Jan. 14, 1932, in Bushnell, Ill., the daughter of Frank George and Della Florence Hoffman Kaelber. She married Lloyd Joseph Mast on April 30, 1955, in Quincy. He preceded her in death Oct. 4, 2013. Growing up and in high school, June enjoyed playing basketball and experimenting with baton twirling. She was a graduate of V.I.T. High School in Table Grove, Ill., and Gem City Business College in Quincy. June always worked hard at every task and job before her. As an adult, she was employed as an insurance agency in Rockford, Ill., manager of the business office at Quincy Physicians and Surgeons Clinic, and worked for Quincy Hardware and Leather Co. before she began her career at Gully Transportation, retiring after 27 years. When her children were in school, June would faithfully volunteer to help at school. June dearly loved her family, and she enjoyed traveling to visit her relatives. June enjoyed traveling all over, especially the Northwest United States, Branson, Mo., and going on scenic drives like the Spoon River Color Drive and picnicking along the Mississippi River. June appreciated shopping for and wearing fine clothing. She attended craft fairs and was an accomplished cook and baker, making pies, cookies, doughnuts and her favorite angel food cake. June liked to tend her garden and feed the birds, and she even raised and cared for farm animals. At one time, she had a pet pig named Rita as well as a pet grey goose named Lady, in addition to raising dachshunds, like her Schnitzel. June had a caring spirit, which showed in her concern and compassion for others. She enjoyed delivering food and visiting the elderly. June attended Payson Road Christian Church. She enjoyed watching the Grand Ole Opry, Lawrence Welk, and "Dallas" on TV. June was a fan of country and big-band music, and she liked to dance the jitterbug, even on roller skates. She also attended shows at the Quincy Community Theatre. Survivors include two children, Eric Mast of Richland, Wash., and Lisa Mast DeVol of Yorkville, Ill.; four grandchildren, Luke and Jacob DeVol, both of Yorkville, and Ophelia and Eliana Mast, both of Richland; a brother, Robert (Luann) Kaelber of Vermont, Ill.; and two nephews, Rick (Kim) Kaelber and Frank Kaelber. In addition to her husband, June was preceded in death by her parents. Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Brain Foundation or the . Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.