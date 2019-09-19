|
Mary Roberta Venvertloh, 65, of Quincy, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Mary passed away in her home. Mary was born Dec. 2, 1953, in Quincy, to Robert "Bob" and Antoinette "Dolly" (Mast) Genenbacher. She married LeRoy Venvertloh on Aug. 11, 1979, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. He survives. Mary was a 1967 graduate of St. Anthony Grade School and a 1971 graduate of Notre Dame High School. She worked at Buddy's IGA on 24th and Sycamore in the deli and bakery. "Mary's Bakery Treats" was the title in IGA's ads that ran in The Herald Whig. When IGA closed, she went to St. Mary Hospital's dietary department, where she managed the kitchen until she married in 1979. She loved farming with LeRoy, and they raised their five children on the farm on Ellington Road. In 1993, Mary introduced Quincy to petit fours when LeRoy built her a licensed bake shop in their home, named it Cake Decorating, Etc. and baked pies for Edgewood Orchards. The bake shop remains today. She also crafted greeting cards, making thousands for charity. From 2000 to 2015, Mary worked for Walmart. She was an active member of the church of St. Peter in Quincy, making decorated Christmas cookies for the annual cookie sale. Mary's faith was in our Lord Jesus Christ and His plan for salvation. Her final demise was cancer. In addition to her husband, LeRoy, survivors include five children, Lee (Sarah Zanger) Venvertloh of Quincy, Christine Venvertloh of Quincy, Anna (Edward) Benz of Payson, Penny (Matt) Weiman of Payson and Dr. Nick (Dr. Brandi Smith) Venvertloh of Quincy; 15 grandchildren, Urban, Reno, August and L. Celeste Venvertloh of Quincy, Noah, Adam, Isaac, Brady and Emily Benz of Payson, Elaina, Addison, Luke and Macy Weiman of Payson, and Hazel and Millie Venvertloh of Quincy; five brothers, Dan (Nancy Schreake) Genenbacher of Fowler, Ron (Rita Peters) Genenbacher of Quincy, Mike Genenbacher of Quincy, Joe (Kathy Arens) Genenbacher of Quincy and Ted (Sarah Maas) Genenbacher of Fowler; two Sisters, Judy Yeast of Sciota, Ill., and Theresa (Dave) Bockhold of Payson; and many nieces, nephews, friends and family members whom she loved very much. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, a brother-in-law, J. Stephen Yeast; her grandparents, Elmer and Mildred (Sommer) Genenbacher, and Tim and Leona (Mettemeyer) Mast. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Church of St. Peter. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019