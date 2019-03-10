Mary Rose Blanche Lenane, 92, of Quincy, died peacefully Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

She was born Nov. 19, 1926, in Quincy to Norbert G. and Rosalee (Madden) Ludwig. She married Paul Ducey Lenane on April 16, 1947, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. He died June 17, 2013.

Mary was a graduate of Notre Dame High School.

She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Mary played the organ at Blessed Sacrament for over 25 years and often played at St. Boniface and other churches as needed. Mary was a member of the Altar Society and the Sacred Heart League. She was president of Quincy's Ladies of Charity for many years and was a devoted volunteer and organizer for the charity. An accomplished artist, Mary was known for her painted portraits but also was talented as a sculptor and carver.

She loved gardening and carefully tended to her flower and vegetable gardens.

Survivors include two sons, Daniel Lenane and his wife, Deb, and Tim Lenane and his wife, Donna, all of Quincy; five grandchildren, Karri (Jared) Pulling of Helena, Ala., Greg (April) Lenane of Quincy, Sarah Lenane of Hannibal, Mo., Laura Unglesbee of Quincy and Tom Lenane of Quincy; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Sherry Hamann of Quincy; a brother, Richard (Sandy) Meyer of Michigan; and nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Richard Lenane; a brother, Norbert Ludwig Jr.; and a sister, Masje Ogden.

SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, and at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

VISITATION: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 11, at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: Ladies of Charity or Blessed Sacrament Parish.

ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com

Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019