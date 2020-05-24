|
|
Mary Ruth Cramm Pobanz, 91, of Fuquay Varina, N.C., passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at the home she shared with her daughters. She was born June 17, 1928, to Carl W. and Marie (Kleemeyer) Cramm in Ursa, Ill. She married Phillip L. Pobanz at Zion Church in Ursa on June 17, 1950. He passed away Aug. 7, 1988, in Sturgis, Mich. Mary received her bachelor of arts degree from Western Illinois University and taught for many years in Mendon, Liberty and Quincy. She was one of the first teachers for the Head Start program at Jackson School in Quincy. She was active in 4-H as a member and a leader, a Girl Scout leader and a Country Youth Group leader in two counties. In 1971 her family moved from Quincy to Sturgis, Mich., where she was active in the community, including leadership positions in Sturgis Hospital Auxiliary and Trinity Lutheran Church. She served for many years as the children's librarian at the Sturgis Public Library, teaching children to love books with her storytelling and puppet shows. Mary began quilting at the age of 8, using her mother's treadle sewing machine and hand sewing. She filled her family's closet with quilts and taught classes to help others do the same. Through the years she made more than 150 donation quilts for children hospitals, military and missions. She was a 50-year member of Family Community Education group and served as county president, state president and was elected to the National Board. Mary was always active in her church homes, including Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (Quincy), Trinity Lutheran Church (Sturgis), Hope Lutheran Church (Kingsland, Ga.), and Holy Cross Lutheran Church (Clayton, N.C.). She also loved gardening, reading, jigsaw puzzles, growing orchids and violets, word search puzzle books and playing computer solitaire games. Survivors include four children, Becky Pobanz of North Carolina, Bret (Terri) Pobanz of California, Jeff (Lois) Pobanz of Georgia and Jill Pobanz of North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Zachary (Sara) Pobanz, Adam (Melody) Pobanz, Dr. Hallie Pobanz, Ryan Pobanz, Dr. Tessa Pobanz, Joseph (Meagan) Pobanz and Carter Pobanz; 10 great-grandchildren, Mary, Daniella, Olivia, Mylie, James, Catherine, Tucker, Benjamin, Reagan, and Finnley; a sister-in-law, Sheryl Cramm of Texas; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws; brothers Kenneth Cramm of Illinois and Russell Cramm of Texas; sister-in-law, Patricia Cramm of Illinois; and grandson, Jeff Rider Pobanz. Private family services will be at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, with the Rev. Calvin Kolzow of Trinity Lutheran of Sturgis officiating. A graveside committal will follow in Sturgis Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be sent to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, NC-42, Clayton, NC 27520, Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091, or Duke Cancer Center, 20 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710. Condolences may be expressed online at hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 24 to May 26, 2020