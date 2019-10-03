|
Mary Sue Dudgeon, 91, of Lewistown, died at 9:46 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Country Aire Retirement Estates. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Park United Methodist Church in Lewistown. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., with Pastor Mark Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. Sue was born June 7, 1928, in Hannibal, the daughter of Roy and Mary Sue Wallace Hamlin. Sue married Eugene Dudgeon on April 26, 1947, in Kirksville. He preceded her in death. Survivors include two daughters, Shirley (Keith) Hetzler and Linda Steinbeck; a sister, Ann Hierman; five grandchildren, Master Sgt. Jeffrey (Rachelle) Steinbeck, USAF Ret., Joelle (Darin) Goodwin, Brandon (Tona) Hetzler, Ryan (Larraleigh) Hetzler and Cole (Jessica) Hetzler; eight great-grandchildren, Randle Steinbeck, Jakob Steinbeck, Gabriel Goodwin, Adam Goodwin, Kalen Hetzler, Easton Hetzler, Laikyn Hetzler and Quade Hetzler. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Wallace and Reynolds Hamlin; and a sister, Betty Wood. Sue was a charter member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 578. She liked working in her rose garden and enjoyed baking for family and friends. Memorials may be sent to Park United Methodist Church in Lewistown, Country Aire Retirement Estates Activities Fund or Country Aire Retirement Estates Memorial Fund. Grand View Funeral Home in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019